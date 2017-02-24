Edmonton police have arrested two people linked to a pair of violent robberies in Calgary.

The first robbery took place on December 18, 2016 when a man went to a northeast Calgary hotel room after answering an online personal ad. Instead of the person he was expecting, he found a man and woman armed with a machete that held the victim against his will and robbed and assaulted him.

The second incident happened on January 8, 2017 when a second victim was visited at his home by a man after answering an online personal ad. The visitor held the victim against his will with a firearm and then was joined by another man and a woman, and all three assaulted and robbed the victim.

Bradley Zehr, 31, of Calgary, was arrested in Edmonton on January 27, and Caitlyn Weimer, 25, of Calgary, was arrested in Edmonton on February 22.

Both are facing charges of aggravated assault and unlawful confinement, and more charges are pending.

Investigators are also still trying to identify the third suspect in the second robbery.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to police or Crime Stoppers.