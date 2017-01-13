Two Calgary children are recovering in hospital after they ingested a noxious substance.

Police say it happened just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night at a residence along the 3000 block of 56 Street Northeast.

Paramedics say the children are in serious condition in hospital.

The ages of the children are not known

Police say the children ingested some sort of noxious substance that was found inside the home.

The police investigation into what happened continues.

There is no danger to the public.

More to come ….