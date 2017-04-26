Calgary police have arrested two men In connection with a drug investigation that involved the help of the Canada Border Services Agency.

Police were first alerted by CBSA officials when that agency learned of the importation of a large amount of phenacetin, a pain-killing pharmaceutical commonly used as a cutting agent for cocaine.

During the investigation, authorities identified a southwest Calgary home as being associated with the suspects in the case and executed a search warrant on April 20.

Officers seized the following during the operation:

83.076 kg of phenacetin, worth approximately $83,000

5.3 grams of cocaine

$7,800 in Canadian currency

A loaded 9mm Glock handgun

Various instruments used in the re-processing of drugs such as scales, money counters and electronic devices

The occupants of the home were found in northwest Calgary and arrested.

Mohamed Sirage Omar, 32, is charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, loaded restricted firearm, label drugs deceptively, import drug without a licence and two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Yasmin Ibrahim Mohammed, 31, of Calgary, is charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a loaded restricted firearm.

Police would like to thank border officials for assisting in the investigation.