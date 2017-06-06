Two Calgary streets switch to one-way routes
Two avenues in southwest Calgary will be changed to one way streets for about four months to help accommodate a construction detour on 17 Avenue.
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 11:35AM MDT
A pair of streets in the City of Calgary will be undergoing some changes this week in the hopes of improving access to 17 Avenue while construction projects are ongoing.
Beginning on June 8, 14 and 15 Avenue S., between Macleod Trail and 8 Street S.W., will be switching to one-way streets between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
To ensure everything goes smoothly, the city has banned parking on the south side of 14 Avenue S. and the north side of 15 Avenue S. to make sure that all vehicles are parked in the right direction once the switch comes into effect.
Those bans are in place on June 7 and signs will be posted.
The detour is expected to remain in place for about four months.
