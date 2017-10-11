A man and woman who were arrested on Tuesday in connection to the brutal murders of four people earlier this year have now been charged with first-degree murder and accessory after the fact to murder.

Glynnis Fox, 36, Cody Pfeiffer, 25, and Tiffany Ear, 39, were found dead in a burned out car in the Sage Hill area on July 10, 2017.

Two days later, the vehicle’s registered owner, Hanock Afowerk, 26, was found dead in a ditch along Highway 22 and Highway 8.

Police say the attack on Afowerk was targeted and that Fox, Pfeiffer and Ear were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Ten days later, a search was launched for a 24-year-old Yu Chieh Liao, who was believed to have information on the homicides and she was arrested in Toronto on July 27.

Investigators say Liao and Afowerk were in a relationship at one time.

Police also identified 25-year-old Tewodros Mutugeta Kebede as a person of interest and he was also picked up in Toronto on unrelated charges.

On Tuesday, two people were taken into custody and arrested in the case.

Yu Chieh Liao, also known as Diana Liao, and Tewodros Mutugeta Kebede have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder in Afowerk’s death and three counts of accessory after the fact to murder in the deaths of Fox, Pfeiffer and Ear.

Liao and Kebede are scheduled to appear in court on November 2.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and that several people are believed to be involved.

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org