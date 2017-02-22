Charges have been laid against two people after the assault of convicted murderer Douglas Garland at the Calgary Remand Centre.

The assault allegedly happened at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, February 17, leaving the victim with serious injuries. The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital.

Both men facing assault charges are inmates at the Remand Centre:

Brandon Richards, 34

Connor Skipper, 20

Two other people are also facing charges but names have not yet been released.

The incident was alleged to have taken place the very day Garland was sentenced to prison with no chance of parole for 75 years for the murders of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes.