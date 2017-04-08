Two small children are in hospital after falling from a window in a home in the neighbourhood of Redstone in northeast Calgary.

It happened at about 2:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Redstone Circle N.E.

“Paramedics determined a young girl approximately two-years-old and a young boy approximately five-years-old had sustained a very high fall estimated to be about 24 feet from a window. Both children were immediately taken to the Children’s Hospital, the boy in serious and potentially life-threatening condition at the time of transport and the girl in serious but stable condition,” said Stuart Brideaux, EMS.

Both children suffered head injuries as a result of the fall due to landing on concrete.

Police are investigating what led up to the fall, but say incidents like this happen every year and parents need to be vigilant.

“The Calgary Police urge parents to be mindful with the changing of the seasons, it brings new risks to children, obviously we are through that phase where the frozen ice has happened, but we are no into that season where windows are open and we want to remind parents to talk to their children about it and be mindful of that and stay on top of any risks that might be out there for your children,” said S/sgt. Jeff Bell, Calgary Police Service.

Even if there is a screen in place, it will not hold back a child who is leaning or pushing on it, but there are things parents can do to keep children safe.

“A window can be limited to opening to about four inches or 10 centimetres, which is certainly enough to allow a lot of ventilation or fresh air in but won’t allow a child to fall out,” said Brideaux.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.