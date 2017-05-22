The Calgary Police Service is investigating a Sunday evening shooting in the city’s southeast that left two men dead.

According to police, officers were called to the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore in the 4700 block of 130 Avenue Southeast shortly before 8:00 p.m. following reports of gunshots. On arrival, police located the bodies of two men.

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into the double homicide and members are attempting to secure surveillance recordings of the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The identities of the deceased men have not been released.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.