Police are investigating after a truck driver and a Good Samaritan were both killed when they were hit by a truck near Innisfail on Thursday morning.

Innisfail RCMP says that at about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, they were called to a report of two semi-trailer trucks crashed in the ditch on the west side of the QEII Highway.

Police say that the initial crash happened when a northbound semi-trailer truck lost control, crossed the median and went into the ditch on the west side of the road.

Another driver pulled over and got out to assist the truck driver, who had gotten out of his cab.

Police say another semi-trailer truck, heading southbound, ran over debris from the first crash. It resulted in that driver losing control and crashing into the ditch, hitting the pair.

Both people, residents of Calgary, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours after the crash, but it has since been reopened.

Neither speed nor alcohol is being considered in the crash.

Staff Sergeant Chris Matechuk with the Innisfail RCMP says that members of the public are at risk if you stop to help a fellow driver.

"It is mandatory to stop and render assistance. Park a good distance away and we are recommending [that you] call the police. We have high visibility vests and lighted police cars that help ensure our safety but the public don't this equipment so you put yourself at extreme risk if you're stopping."

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.