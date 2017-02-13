RCMP confirm that two people are dead after a small plane crashed west of Calgary

The crash site has been located 45 kilometres west of Cochrane just off of Highway 40.

The plane had taken off at 4:00 p.m. and could not be reached by 5:00 p.m. RCMP said the plane crashed just before 6:00 p.m.

It's unclear where the flight had taken off from, but is confirmed to be part of Mount Royal University's fleet.

"Tonight, we are closely watching a serious aviation incident that has occurred northwest of Cochrane, involving an aircraft from Mount Royal University’s fleet. Our foremost concern lies with the individuals who were onboard the aircraft and their families. Officials with Mount Royal University are currently working with Transport Canada, as well as other authorities including search-and-rescue crews in the area,” said Dr. David Docherty, President of Mount Royal University in a press release.

Military aircraft from Cold Lake and Winnipeg were prepared to join in the search but were called off.

Both STARS Air Ambulance and EMS were both cancelled after orginally being called to the scene.

Transport Canada is now investigating and no names have yet been released.