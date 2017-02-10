Two in custody following armed standoff in West Lethbridge
Armed standoff on Dalhousie Court W
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 3:35PM MST
Last Updated Friday, February 10, 2017 6:05PM MST
After an afternoon of negotiating with a man who had barricaded himself inside a home near Dalhousie Court W, the Lethbridge Police Service has two suspects in custody.
Officers arrived at the home just after 3:00 p.m. and the standoff last until nearly 6:00 p.m. Residents near the scene were asked to stay in their homes and take shelter during the ordeal.
Police have not released what prompted the response.
More to come...
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Two in custody following armed standoff in West Lethbridge
- CPS member's nose and cheekbone broken during encounter with knife-wielding suspect
- Man charged after standoff in Pincher Creek
- Calgary woman charged with multiple thefts from gym lockers
- Fundraiser aims to help business owners displaced after massive fire