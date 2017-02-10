After an afternoon of negotiating with a man who had barricaded himself inside a home near Dalhousie Court W, the Lethbridge Police Service has two suspects in custody.

Officers arrived at the home just after 3:00 p.m. and the standoff last until nearly 6:00 p.m. Residents near the scene were asked to stay in their homes and take shelter during the ordeal.

Police have not released what prompted the response.

More to come...