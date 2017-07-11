Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds they sustained early Tuesday morning at a bar in northeast Calgary.

Police were called to the Juliet’s Castle Sports Bar, located at 16 Avenue and 4 Street N.E., at approximately 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the arm.

While officers were investigating, they learned that another man had shown up at the Peter Lougheed Centre suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Both men are now being treated and will recover.

Police say they are speaking with witnesses, but aren’t sharing any information so far. They do say that the people they’ve spoken with have not been entirely helpful so far.

The victims have also not been very cooperative with police about the situation either.

There is no information on any suspects or about what led to the shooting.

16 Avenue was closed for a short period after the call, but it has now reopened before the morning rush hour.