Officials say that a major crash on Highway 22 has sent two men to hospital on Monday morning.

The crash, near Highway 8, was called in at around 6:15 a.m.

Paramedics arriving at the scene found the wreckage of two sedans and two men, the lone occupants of each vehicle.

The first victim, a man in his 30s, suffered life-threatening internal injuries but needed to be cut out of his vehicle. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.

The other victim, a man in his 40s, suffered non life-threatening soft tissue injuries and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Traffic was delayed shortly after the incident, but all of the lanes have been reopened.