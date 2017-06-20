Strathmore RCMP are investigating a serious collision on Glenmore Trail that sent two people to hospital on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Glenmore Trail and Highway 791 at about 6:15 p.m. for reports of a crash between a tanker truck and a small bus.

EMS transported two patients from the bus to hospital in life threatening condition; one by ground and one by STARS.

Officials say the injured man and woman are about 60 years old and that the driver of the truck was not injured.

Police have shut down the roadway to investigate and say it will be closed for some time.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

A collision reconstructionist is at the scene and is working to determine what caused the crash.