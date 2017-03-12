Early morning stabbings outside of the Bespoke nightclub left two males suffering from stab wounds.

Police were called to the 700 block of 10 Avenue Southwest at approximately 3:30 a.m. and located two injured males outside the establishment.

One of the males, age not confirmed, was suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen and was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition where he underwent emergency surgery.

The second victim was stabbed in the hand.

Police have not made an arrest in connection with the incident and are in the process of attempting to obtain surveillance camera footage of the scene. Investigators will interview a number of witnesses to the attack as well as the victims.

Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.