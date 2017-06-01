Two injured in stabbing in southwest Calgary
Two men were found suffering from stab wounds at a home near Elbow Drive S.W. early Thursday morning.
Police are looking for suspects in connection with a double stabbing that took place early Thursday morning near Elbow Drive S.W.
They were called to the scene, in an alleyway near Elbow Drive and Anderson Road S.W., at about 7:45 a.m.
Two men were taken to hospital suffering from unspecified wounds.
The man who called it in to 911 said he initially heard a lot of glass smashing and lots of noise all night long.
“I saw one man come out and he had stab wounds, two stab wounds I believe. Police forced the door open and got the other male and he also had a stab wound,” said Doug Wright.
Wright said that he’s had to call 911 a number of times about the occurrences at that home.
No one has been arrested, but police say there is no danger to the public.
