Okotoks RCMP says that two men have been charged in connection with a high speed crash that killed a 43-year-old man earlier this year.

Police say that at about 1:00 a.m. on May 6, 2017, a black Mercedes, driven by Jody Sebryk, 45, was seen racing a red motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Benjamin Legere on Highway 2A just north of Town of Okotoks.

Both vehicles were travelling at high rates of speed when Sebryk crashed into a Toyota FJ Cruiser, driven by Daniel Tillapaugh, 43.

Tillapaugh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sebryk, an Okotoks resident, is charged with:

impaired driving causing death

impaired driving over 0.08 causing death

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while street racing causing death

criminal negligence causing death while street racing

Legere, also from Okotoks, is charged with:

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while street racing causing death

criminal negligence causing death while street racing

Sebryk and Legere are scheduled to appear in court in Okotoks on September 29.