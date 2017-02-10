Two men in custody following multi-hour standoff with police in West Lethbridge
Armed standoff on Dalhousie Court W
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 3:35PM MST
Last Updated Friday, February 10, 2017 8:15PM MST
After an afternoon of negotiating with a man who had barricaded himself inside a home near Dalhousie Court W, the Lethbridge Police Service has two suspects in custody.
Officers arrived at the home just after 3:00 p.m. to execute and an arrest warrant and the standoff last until nearly 6:00 p.m. Residents near the scene were asked to stay in their homes and take shelter during the ordeal.
According to police, the suspect resisted arrest and was armed with a knife. Officers suspected there were additional weapons within the home.
Two men, a 27-year-old and a 19-year-old, were arrested without incident. Charges are pending against the unnamed suspects.
