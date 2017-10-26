Emergency crews were called to the scene of a plane crash west of the city on Thursday morning and police say the aircraft involved was owned by a flying school at the Springbank Airport.

Police, EMS and fire were called to a field southwest of Calaway Park at about 10:00 a.m. for reports that a light aircraft had crashed.

“Early reports were, from several callers, that there was a fair amount of smoke in the area and they could identify where the aircraft was but they weren’t certain what had occurred,” said Stuart Brideaux, Public Education Officer, Calgary EMS.

Two men were found deceased in the wreckage.

“On EMS and fire arrival, we were eventually able to determine there were two adults deceased,” said Brideaux.

Fire and smoke from the scene could be seen from the highway and impacted visibility for drivers for a time.

“There was some fire suppression required by the local fire department prior to being able to access the site,” said Brideaux.

Police say the names of the deceased are not being released pending notification of next of kin.

“At this time EMS has been able to clear the scene and left it in the care of RCMP and the Medical Examiner will be notified as per normal processes and the investigation will continue from here.”

Transport Canada and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this plane crash is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000.