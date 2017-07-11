Police continue to investigate after three people were found dead in a burned out car in the northwest on Monday morning and investigators are appealing to the public for help to locate the owner of the vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a vehicle fire at a construction site in the 100 block of Sage Bluff Circle NW at about 7:00 a.m.

Fire crews doused the blaze and found three bodies inside the wreckage.

Autopsies were conducted on Tuesday and two of the people have now been identified as Glynnis Fox, 36, and Cody Pfeiffer, 25.

Police say the third person has been tentatively identified and is a woman in her 30s.

“These are confirmed as homicides,” said Acting Insp. Paul Wozney of the CPS Major Crimes Section. “We’re not releasing the cause of death right now.”

Investigators are also looking for Hanock Afowerk, 26, who is the registered owner of the black, 2011 Chevrolet Cruze that was involved in the fire and say they are concerned about his safety.

“Investigators, as I speak, are piecing together any of the nuances of the relationships between the people that were found in the vehicle and also the registered owner,” said Wozney. ”We are concerned for his safety, we don’t know his role in this matter. We have been trying to track him down with no luck so far.“

Wozney says they have spoken to Afrowerk's family and they are aware that police are looking for him.

