A man and a woman from Calgary are facing a long list of drug and weapons-related charges in connection with an investigation that began late last year.

In November 2016, police received a tip from the public about an alleged drug operation in the south end of the city.

Police eventually executed a number of search warrants on January 24 on two vehicles, a storage locker, a home in the 1700 block of 9A Street S.W. and a second home in the 900 block of Canyon Meadows Drive S.E.

Police seized a number of items in the operation:

  • Loaded pump-action shotgun
  • Loaded Luger handgun
  • Sawed-off .22 calibre rifle
  • Revolver with ammunition
  • 565 grams of methamphetamine
  • 11 grams of cocaine
  • Eight grams of marijuana
  • Two grams of morphine
  • 18 vials of growth hormone
  • 800 grams of cutting agent
  • 100 unknown white pills
  • $8,000 cash
  • Seven $100 counterfeit bills
  • Brass knuckles
  • Two spring loaded knives

Gregg Wesley Nagy, 25, and Minnaya Jennifer Symington, 28, have been charged with 21 and 20 drug and weapons related offences respectively.