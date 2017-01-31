Two people charged in Calgary drug operation
A man and a woman from Calgary are facing a long list of drug and weapons-related charges in connection with an investigation that began late last year.
In November 2016, police received a tip from the public about an alleged drug operation in the south end of the city.
Police eventually executed a number of search warrants on January 24 on two vehicles, a storage locker, a home in the 1700 block of 9A Street S.W. and a second home in the 900 block of Canyon Meadows Drive S.E.
Police seized a number of items in the operation:
- Loaded pump-action shotgun
- Loaded Luger handgun
- Sawed-off .22 calibre rifle
- Revolver with ammunition
- 565 grams of methamphetamine
- 11 grams of cocaine
- Eight grams of marijuana
- Two grams of morphine
- 18 vials of growth hormone
- 800 grams of cutting agent
- 100 unknown white pills
- $8,000 cash
- Seven $100 counterfeit bills
- Brass knuckles
- Two spring loaded knives
Gregg Wesley Nagy, 25, and Minnaya Jennifer Symington, 28, have been charged with 21 and 20 drug and weapons related offences respectively.
