A man and a woman from Calgary are facing a long list of drug and weapons-related charges in connection with an investigation that began late last year.

In November 2016, police received a tip from the public about an alleged drug operation in the south end of the city.

Police eventually executed a number of search warrants on January 24 on two vehicles, a storage locker, a home in the 1700 block of 9A Street S.W. and a second home in the 900 block of Canyon Meadows Drive S.E.

Police seized a number of items in the operation:

Loaded pump-action shotgun

Loaded Luger handgun

Sawed-off .22 calibre rifle

Revolver with ammunition

565 grams of methamphetamine

11 grams of cocaine

Eight grams of marijuana

Two grams of morphine

18 vials of growth hormone

800 grams of cutting agent

100 unknown white pills

$8,000 cash

Seven $100 counterfeit bills

Brass knuckles

Two spring loaded knives

Gregg Wesley Nagy, 25, and Minnaya Jennifer Symington, 28, have been charged with 21 and 20 drug and weapons related offences respectively.