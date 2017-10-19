Police say that two people have died in a serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway between Calgary and Chestermere.

Officials say they were called to the scene of a head on crash at around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the crash, between a truck and an SUV, was because one of the vehicles was driving the wrong way down the road.

The male drivers of both vehicles, a 27-year-old from Chestermere and a 30-year-old from Calgary, were declared dead at the scene.

The incident resulted in the closure of the westbound lanes of the route, but that order has since been lifted.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the scene.