Two people dead in crash on Highway 1 near Chestermere
Two people have died in a crash on Highway 1 near the community of Chestermere on Wednesday night.
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 5:19AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 19, 2017 6:39AM MDT
Police say that two people have died in a serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway between Calgary and Chestermere.
Officials say they were called to the scene of a head on crash at around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say the crash, between a truck and an SUV, was because one of the vehicles was driving the wrong way down the road.
The male drivers of both vehicles, a 27-year-old from Chestermere and a 30-year-old from Calgary, were declared dead at the scene.
The incident resulted in the closure of the westbound lanes of the route, but that order has since been lifted.
RCMP are continuing to investigate the scene.