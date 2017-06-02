Two people sent to hospital after crash on Trans-Canada Highway
Police are investigating a serious crash on 16 Avenue that sent two people to hospital.
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 5:56AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 2, 2017 7:24AM MDT
One westbound lane has been reopened on the Trans-Canada Highway just past Canada Olympic Park in northwest Calgary following a serious crash on Friday.
The westbound lanes of the highway were closed at about 5:45 a.m. because of a serious crash on 16 Avenue heading out of the city.
One lane has since been reopened.
Officials say that two people were in a vehicle that struck the median just after 5:30 a.m.
Police say both occupants have been taken to hospital and are in non-life threatening condition.
There is no word on the cause of the crash.
