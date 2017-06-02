One westbound lane has been reopened on the Trans-Canada Highway just past Canada Olympic Park in northwest Calgary following a serious crash on Friday.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed at about 5:45 a.m. because of a serious crash on 16 Avenue heading out of the city.

One lane has since been reopened.

Officials say that two people were in a vehicle that struck the median just after 5:30 a.m.

Police say both occupants have been taken to hospital and are in non-life threatening condition.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.