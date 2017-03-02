Two sent to hospital after rollover crash in the southeast
Two people were hurt when the car they were in rolled on Canyon Meadows Drive S.E.
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 5:46AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2017 9:02AM MST
Two people are in hospital after they were involved in a serious crash on a major southeast Calgary road.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at Canyon Meadows Drive and Macleod Trail S.E. at about 10:30 p.m.
One person needed to be extricated from the wrecked was taken to hospital in critical condition. The other suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Both victims are men in their 20s.
Police are looking into whether or not speed or alcohol had anything to do with the crash.
Canyon Meadows Drive was closed for a number of hours following the incident, but it has since reopened.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Two sent to hospital after rollover crash in the southeast
- Calgarian pleads guilty to lesser charges in wife's murder, shooting daughter in face
- Hundreds of Alberta cases stayed amid lack of resources
- Accused warehouse stabber takes the stand: Devil said 'go hurt someone'
- Justice: Sessions spoke with Russian envoy in 2016