Two people are in hospital after they were involved in a serious crash on a major southeast Calgary road.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Canyon Meadows Drive and Macleod Trail S.E. at about 10:30 p.m.

One person needed to be extricated from the wrecked was taken to hospital in critical condition. The other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Both victims are men in their 20s.

Police are looking into whether or not speed or alcohol had anything to do with the crash.

Canyon Meadows Drive was closed for a number of hours following the incident, but it has since reopened.