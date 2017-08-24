CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Two sent to hospital after serious head-on crash
Police say two vehicles crash into one another head-on on Country Hills Boulevard N.E. late Wednesday night.
Published Thursday, August 24, 2017 5:44AM MDT
A man and a woman are in hospital after they were involved in what police say was a head-on crash on Calgary city limits.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Country Hills Boulevard and 84 Street N.E. at about 11:00 p.m. for reports of a crash.
RCMP believes two vehicles slammed into each other head-on and one of the vehicle ended up rolling over into the ditch.
STARS Air Ambulance transported a woman in her 30s to hospital in life threatening condition while EMS took a man in his 40s to hospital in stable condition.
Both patients have since been upgraded to stable condition.
The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.