A man and a woman are in hospital after they were involved in what police say was a head-on crash on Calgary city limits.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Country Hills Boulevard and 84 Street N.E. at about 11:00 p.m. for reports of a crash.

RCMP believes two vehicles slammed into each other head-on and one of the vehicle ended up rolling over into the ditch.

STARS Air Ambulance transported a woman in her 30s to hospital in life threatening condition while EMS took a man in his 40s to hospital in stable condition.

Both patients have since been upgraded to stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.