Two people were sent to hospital on Tuesday morning after a crash involving a Calgary Transit bus and a car.

Police say the bus struck the side of the car and pushed it into a traffic pole at just before 9:00 a.m.

The car was significantly damaged in the crash, but the driver, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

"We assessed two patients; one of them was the driver of the vehicle and she was transported to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition with soft tissue and musculal-skeletal injuries and the second patient was the driver of the bus and he was also transported to hospital in stable non-life threatening condition," said Nate Pikre, acting public information officer with the Calgary EMS.

None of the passengers on the bus were hurt.

Police haven't determined the cause of the crash.