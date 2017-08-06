The Calgary Police Service is investigating a Sunday morning brawl in a southeast parking lot that sent two men to the Foothills Medical Centre.

Shortly before 4:00 a.m., officers responded to a location near a grocery store and fast food establishment in the 200 block of Shawville Boulevard S.E. after a fight broke out within a gathering of roughly 20 people.

A man, in his late 30s,suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen and another man, in his early 40s, who had been struck in the head were transported by separate ground ambulances to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.

One man's health deteriorated in hospital and he is considered to be in life threatening condition as of late Sunday morning.

Police have made no arrests in connection with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the fight is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.