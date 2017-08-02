Two taken to hospital after suspected overdose at campground west of Calgary
Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017 9:36AM MDT
Two people are in hospital after they were found in medical distress at Calaway Park Campground on Tuesday evening and police are looking into the possibility that they overdosed on opioids.
Emergency crews were called to the park just after 9:00 p.m. and found two people in cardiac arrest.
The man and women were unresponsive when paramedics arrived and were transported to hospital. There is no word on their current condition.
RCMP say it appears to be a drug overdose.
