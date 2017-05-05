RCMP says that two teenagers were killed and a semi driver was sent to hospital after a serious crash on Thursday afternoon.

Coaldale RCMP, along with the Coaldale Fire Department was called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Township Road 100 and Range Road 192 at about 3:35 p.m. on May 4.

Investigators say a semi and a trailer were westbound on the Township Road when a Ford F-350, driven southbound by a 17-year-old male driver, slammed into the broadside of the trailer.

The high speed impact flipped the semi and trailer, causing non-life threatening injuries to the 25-year-old driver.

The driver of the pickup and his 14-year-old male passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not been identified, but police say they are from the Taber area. Their families have been notified.

The semi driver was taken to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing to determine a cause.