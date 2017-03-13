Two-vehicle crash sends one driver to hospital
One person was taken to hospital after a crash on Anderson Road.
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 9:35PM MDT
A car and an SUV collided over the dinner hour, injuring one driver and tying up traffic.
One patient was cut out of one of the vehicles by firefighters and taken to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition. The other driver was not injured.
Anderson Road at 24th Street southwest was closed for a period of time while police investigated.