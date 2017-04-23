Two men were taken to hospital after falling from the bucket lift of a truck while doing electrical work on the CTrain line.

It happened at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday in the tunnel at 42nd Avenue and 1st Street southeast.

The men were in a truck that was modified to run on rails and were in the bucket lift when the truck started slowly sliding down the tracks. The bucket struck the top of the tunnel, throwing the men about 20 feet to the ground.

One worker was able to call 9-1-1, and paramedics took them to Foothills Hospital.

The first worker, a man in his 20s, suffered head, back and arm injuries. The second worker, a man in his 30s, suffered head and back injuries. They are both in serious but stable condition in hospital.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the incident.