Two young children injured in separate falls from windows of northeast homes
Police tape at the scene of Wednesday afternoon's fall in Taradale that left a child injured.
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 5:58PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 3, 2017 9:38PM MDT
A four-year-old girl was transported to hospital in serious condition following a late afternoon fall in Taradale and, several hours later, another child suffered a similar fall in Temple.
EMS officials say the girl suffered serious injuries after falling from the second storey window of a home in the 300 block of Taralake Way Northeast. shortly before 5:00 p.m. The girl fell approximately five metres and landed in the well outside a basement window.
The young patient was transported from the scene by ground ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital with suspected head injuries.
The Calgary Police Service cordoned off the home and is investigating the incident.
At approximately 7:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Templewood Drive Northeast after a screen gave out on a second storey window, sending a four-year-old child tumbling to the ground below. The child suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital in stable condition.
EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux says, with the return of warm conditions. parents and caregivers should identify potential hazards near open or accessible windows. To improve safety, paramedics recommend:
- Removing potentially climbable furniture from underneath or near windows
- Installing window safety devices to inhibit windows from fully opening
