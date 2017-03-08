Undisclosed threat prompts school division to cancel classes at school in Okotoks
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 9:25PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 8, 2017 9:36PM MST
Classes will not resume at École Okotoks Junior High School on Thursday after officials with the Foothills School Division were notified of a threat against the school.
In a statement, the Foothills School Division confirmed the middle school, located on Pacific Avenue near downtown Okotoks, would be closed on Thursday as a precautionary measure following consultation with local law enforcement.
Families of children who attend the school received an automated telephone message Wednesday night notifying them of Thursday’s closure.
The school board has not released the nature of the threat that they became aware of on Wednesday. School officials say the investigation is now in the hands of the RCMP.
According to RCMP, a student alerted school staff of the threat during school operations on Wednesday and no arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.
RCMP say the threat did not indicate a specific date and the Foothills School Division's decision to close the school will be reevaluated on Thursday.
Anyone with information regarding the threat to contact the local RCMP detachment, 403-938-4202, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
