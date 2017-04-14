The curse of the Honda Center continues for the Calgary Flames as the Ducks came out on top in Game 1 of their playoff series.

After dropping behind early in the first period, the Flames managed to get things back together in the second, even taking a lead at one point.

But the feeling was short lived as a bad line change ended up giving the Ducks the opportunity to tie the game once more.

Anaheim scored once more on a powerplay and would end up winning the game 3-2.

Johnny Gaudreau almost managed to tie the game once again in the dying seconds of the third period, but John Gibson, Anaheim’s goaltender, made the save.

The Flames’ forward says he knew the urgency of the situation.

“A couple of scoring chances there. Gibson made some big saves there in the final couple seconds. In the final couple minutes on a five on three you gotta find the net there.”

Flames’ coach Glen Gulutzan said the puck was just not going their way on Thursday night.

“We had a couple shots and rebounds. We had one that was tipped and went over the net instead of down and into the net,” he said. “We lost the draw and we went down. We didn’t get in on the first entry, the first 30 seconds so then it makes it a little tougher.”

The Flames will get another chance to break the curse in Game 2 on Saturday night.