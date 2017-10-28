The UCP has elected Jason Kenney as leader as the recently created party prepares for its first provincial election.

The former Conservative MP was selected over former Wildrose leader Brian Jean and Doug Schweitzer to lead the party that came into existence in July following a membership vote to merge the Wildrose Party with the PC Party of Alberta.

Kenney received 61.1 per cent of the vote while Jean garnered 31.5 per cent and Schweitzer 7.3 per cent.

Kenney, who is without a seat in the Legislature, is at the helm of the 27 member strong official opposition caucus.

According to UCP officials, more than 63,000 people, roughly 94 % of eligible party members, cast a ballot during the three days of leadership voting.

Premier Rachel Notley is legally required to call an election in the spring of 2019.