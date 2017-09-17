Dozens of teams individually raced to tug a plane weighing roughly 86,000 kg (190,000 lbs) a distance of 15 metres (50 feet) during a friendly competition on Sunday that raised awareness for the United Way.

“The plane pull is a metaphor for how when we pull together we can make a difference,” said Karen Young, president and CEO of the United Way of Calgary and area.

The sixth annual United Way Plane Pull Challenge saw more than 600 people, divided into teams of 15, grab a rope attached to an Airbus A300 and pull the UPS aircraft across the tarmac.

“It really helps raise awareness around our work with poverty, kids and community,” said Young “We’re really trying to build a great city for all.”

In 2016, the United Way of Calgary and area received support from 34,000 donors and the organization hopes more southern Albertans will donate to the cause this year. “Just imagine what could happen if we could do more together and get more people to donate. We could actually have more people involved in solving these tough problems our city faces.”

The event helped kickoff the United Way’s 2017 campaign.