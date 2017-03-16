

CTV Calgary Staff





A large truck hauling a backhoe struck a bridge spanning Calgary’s busiest roadway on Thursday morning, showering debris on two vehicles nearby.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail near 32 Avenue N.E. just before 8:00 a.m. for reports of a crash.

Officials say the vehicle hit the bridge as it was passing underneath and dislodged a number of pieces of concrete.

The material fell onto a truck beside it and an SUV following behind, causing minor damage to both vehicles.

Chance Pal was in the pickup truck and says much of the debris landed in the bed of his vehicle, but it was undamaged aside from a broken taillight.

"I thought that an earthquake had went off," Pal said. "It was loud and I immediately pulled over and called an ambulance for [the other driver] because of the way he hit it."

Pal said the SUV behind the truck was peppered with rocks from the impact and that vehicle sustained more damage.

Neither driver was hurt in the incident.

A southbound lane of Deerfoot Trail was closed while crews worked on the bridge and removed debris. Netting was installed to prevent loose concrete from falling to the roadway and all lanes of Deerfoot Trail were reopened prior to start of rush hour traffic.

There is no information on charges against the driver of the large truck.