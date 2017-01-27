The 32 vendors whose shops were destroyed when a massive fire ripped through Symons Valley Ranch in northwest Calgary will be meeting with management on Friday morning.

At just after 6:00 a.m., fire crews were called to the scene in the 14500 block of Symons Valley Road N.W. after residents reported hearing explosions and seeing smoke coming from the building.

By the time crews got there, the facility was fully involved.

It burned for another six hours before the fire department declared the blaze under control.

For vendors like Shawnna Taylor, who runs 1 Cup Coffee Club, the Symons Valley location was her only shop.

She calls the loss ‘devastating’ for all the small business owners that work there.

"The market itself has been open I think three or four years now. Any of us who have been there from the beginning know what a fight it's been to stay alive and keep the market alive." she said. "For me, this has been my only location. It's my primary location. So, for me, it's super important that this market succeeds. I have tried to get into other locations but everybody is trying to get into other locations. Everyone is trying to expand and without multiple locations, it's very difficult to make a living."

Managers of the Symons Valley Ranch have listed all the vendors on Facebook and a number of them do have alternate locations where they are encouraging people to shop.

The investigation into the cause of the blaze will take some time, officials say.

Fire investigators were at the scene on Thursday morning, but they weren’t able to even get into the building until late in the afternoon because it was too dangerous.

Meanwhile, fire crews are still monitoring the debris for hot spots.

No people or animals were hurt or killed in the fire and the cost of damages is expected to be in the millions.