Officials with Parks Canada say the Verdant Creek wildfire near Banff is still classified as 'out of control' and has grown to over 14,000 hectares in size and will likely burn through the end of the summer.

The wildfire, sparked by lightning over a month ago, has been challenging to fight because of the high winds that persist in the area.

The Verdant Creek fire has scorched over 15,000 hectares; half covers Mount Assiniboine Provincial park and the rest is in Kootenay National Park.

"We're not saying this fire is under control at this time,” says Doreen McGillis the Fire Communications Officer for Banff National Park.

On July 15, a lightning strike ignited a fire in Verdant Creek, one of the most isolated areas in the Rocky Mountain National Park and quickly grew in size with wind and treacherous terrain is making it difficult to fight the blaze.

“The fire is being managed jointly with the province of B.C. wildfire service as well as the Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park so we’re all working together to figure out what are the best strategies to manage this fire moving forward,” says Jed Cochrane the incident commander on the Verdant Creek wildifire.

The north perimeter of the fire is contained to prevent it from crossing the continental divide into Banff National Park.

There are containment areas to the southwest to prevent it from reaching Highway 93 and spreading into Kootenay National Park.

The one trouble area is the Shanks line; crews are still working to prevent the inferno from spreading north into Vermilion Park.

“We’re using strategies like infrared drones to find any remaining heat that’s in those places, those heat spots are given to our crews, the crews go out in the morning and action those heat spots and extinguish them,” says Cochrane.

About 350 people have been battling the wildfire for five weeks and the reality is the crews will not be able to put this fire out so as long as it doesn’t threaten life or property, it will burn until it naturally extinguishes.

A fire ban remains in effect for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Park to prevent any human-caused fires.

As for roads, Highway 93 is open, but drivers should always check the highway report for any updates.