A man and woman accused of beating three children in their care are expected to learn a Calgary judge’s decision in the case later on Tuesday.

The children, who are the nieces and nephew of the accused, were orphaned when their parents were killed in a crash over 10 years ago.

Their mother’s sister and her husband brought the children with them when they moved to Calgary in 2009.

In 2011, a teacher notified police after one of the kids came to school with a bruised and swollen face.

Following an investigation, the aunt and uncle have both been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

During the court proceedings, the children testified that they’d been punched, kicked and slapped in the head as punishment.

The court also heard that the pair used wooden spoons, belts, needles and even a lighter in the alleged abuses.

The defence alleges that the eldest child, a girl who is now 19 years old, made up the allegations and encouraged her siblings to go along with the story.

The names of the aunt, uncle and the children are all protected by a publication ban.

If they are found guilty, the pair could face a sentence of 18 months to 10 years for each charge.