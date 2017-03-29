A judge is expected to rule on Wednesday afternoon in the case of Allan Dean Griffin, the Cochrane man accused of sexually assaulting his daughter and two step daughters.

Griffin, 49, is accused of abusing the three girls over a seven year period, when the girls were between five and 12 years old.

This is the second time he’s been ordered to stand trial for these charges.

The Alberta Court of Appeal ruled that Justice Keith Yamauchi, who presided over Griffin’s first trial, erred by using discredited myths and stereotypes in his 2013 acquittal.

Justice Yamauchi even questioned why Griffin’s victims didn’t come forward to report the abuse sooner.

Lisa Fox, the mother of two of the victims, told CTV Calgary in December that this trial was another chance at justice in the case.

“The outcomes of this, if it goes well, and he is convicted and put into jail, the kids can move on,” she said.

She said a publication ban was lifted at the victims’ request in order to make sure their story is heard.

A decision is expected on Wednesday afternoon.