A Calgary judge has delivered a verdict in the abuse case involving three children and their aunt and uncle, whom they said savagely assaulted them while in their care.

The children were orphaned when their parents were killed in a crash over 10 years ago in the United States and custody was given to the mother's sister and husband in 2006.

The pair ended up bringing the children with them when they moved to Calgary in 2009.

In 2011, a teacher notified police after one of the kids came to school with a bruised and swollen face.

Following an investigation, the aunt and uncle were charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

On Tuesday morning, Justice Sandy Park acquitted the uncle of all of the charges but convicted the aunt on some of the charges, but based his findings of guilty on the less serious allegations. Those included beatings with a wooden spoon, belts and stretching the children's mouths with her hands.

Park said in his decision that he had serious doubts about the testimony of the victims and did not base his convictions on the allegations involving needles, lights and the children being forced to drink their own vomit.

He said that the girls exaggerated their allegations because they were angry at the aunt.

During the court proceedings, the children testified that they’d been punched, kicked and slapped in the head as punishment.

The court also heard that the pair used wooden spoons, belts, needles and even a lighter in the alleged abuses.

The defence alleges that the eldest child, a girl who is now 19 years old, made up the allegations and encouraged her siblings to go along with the story.

The names of the aunt, uncle and the children are all protected by a publication ban.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for June 22.