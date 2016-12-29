A 25-year-old man from Saskatchewan remains in the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary with serious head injuries following a Wednesday night assault in the town of Taber.

According to the Taber Police Service, officers were called to the backyard of a home in 5000 block of 53 Street in Taber late Wednesday night following reports of a disturbance.

An injured 25-year-old man was located and transported to the Taber Hospital. The extent of the man’s injuries required additional treatment and a STARS Air Ambulance airlifted the man to the Foothills Medical Centre.

A 39-year-old man, also a resident of a Saskatchewan, was arrested and remains in police custody. Charges are pending against the unnamed man as police await an update on the victim’s condition.

Investigators say the two men knew each other and the attack was not random.

The town of Taber is located approximately 50 kilometres east of Lethbridge on Highway 3.

With files from CTV Lethbridge’s Terry Vogt