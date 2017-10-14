One man is dead following a Saturday morning shooting in the city’s northwest that police believe was a targeted attack.

According to police, officers responded to the 4600 block of Bowness Road Northwest at approximately 5:30 a.m. following reports indicating a man was in medical distress.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was located and transported by ambulance to hospital in critical condition. The shooting victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, died in hospital. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

"At this point, there is no reason to believe this is random," said Acting Staff Sergeant Kevin Dyrgas. "The public has no reason to be concerned."

As of late Saturday morning, investigators have not identified a suspect in the fatal shooting. "We do no know who the offender is."

Police are asking anyone who has information regarding the shooting, including those with surveillance cameras in the area, to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers as few witnesses have come forward. "5:30 in the morning on a Saturday morning, not a lot of people around,” said Dyrgas.

An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for early this week.