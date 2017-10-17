CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 11:24AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 17, 2017 11:30AM MDT
The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning in the northwest community of Montgomery has been identified as a 44-year-old Calgary resident.
The Medical Examiner identified the victim as Arnold Kerfont following an autopsy.
Emergency crews were called to a scene in the 4600 block of Bowness Road N.W. for reports of a man in medical distress at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Paramedics found a man, suffering from a gunshot wound, at the scene. He was transported to hospital but later died.
Police have no leads on a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org