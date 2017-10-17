The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning in the northwest community of Montgomery has been identified as a 44-year-old Calgary resident.

The Medical Examiner identified the victim as Arnold Kerfont following an autopsy.

Emergency crews were called to a scene in the 4600 block of Bowness Road N.W. for reports of a man in medical distress at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Paramedics found a man, suffering from a gunshot wound, at the scene. He was transported to hospital but later died.

Police have no leads on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org