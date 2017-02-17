Victim impact statements are being read at the sentencing hearing for convicted triple murderer Douglas Garland on Friday, including statements from Nathan's parents, Jennifer and Rod O'Brien.

Nathan's parents are expected to read their statements in court while a pair of other statements, from Alvin's daughter Nancy and Alvin and Kathy's son Allen, will be read by the Crown.

The defence argued to the court that some statements needed to be omitted from the written statements because of their impact on Garland's character.

However, after Justice David Gates originally dismissed the defence's application, he said that some of them should be removed.

Jennifer O'Brien read her statement first, saying that two and a half year after losing her son, she still 'fights the darkness'.

"Sometimes I'm angry, Other days I just cry all day," she told the court."

She also spoke about the impact of the loss on her other children, Luke and Max.

"I cry for my son Luke who is thrust into traumatic loss," she said, noting that Max will only have videos and whatever his parents tell him to remember Nathan.

Jennifer also spoke about the media coverage of the proceedings, saying that it has been 'cruel' at times.

Rod O'Brien, Nathan's father read his statement next, telling the court that his son would have been eight and a half if he was still alive.

Nathan's loss has been particularly hard on his other children, he said, and he finds it particularly hard when they ask why Nathan died and about who hurt him.

"I have no answers," he told the court, wiping away tears as he recalled memories of his son.

It took the jury eight and a half hours of deliberation to find Garland, 57, guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 2014 deaths.

There were loud sobs and gasps from the families of the victims, who hugged and cried as the verdicts were read.

Garland sat still in the prisoner’s box and had no reaction.

Each charge comes with an automatic life sentence without a chance of parole for 25 years, but Justice David Gates will need to determine on Friday if those sentences should be served concurrently or consecutively.

It could mean that Garland would stay in jail without any chance of parole for 75 years, matching the stiffest sentence handed down in Canadian history.

Justin Bourque, the man who shot and killed three RCMP officers and wounded two others in Moncton on June 6, 2014, was given five life sentences with no chance of parole for 75 years.

Following the verdict, prosecutors in the Garland case pushed for sentencing to take place as soon as possible.

“It’s one of those situations where there’s no need to delay it and the sooner we can get closure for all involved, including Mr. Garland, then we should do it,” said Shane Parker, Q.C.

10 members of the jury recommended that the sentences be served consecutively while the two others had no opinion.

