The family of Lukas Strasser-Hird, a young man who was savagely assaulted and left for dead outside a Calgary nightclub in 2013, spoke in court on Monday, telling the judge about how his loss has affected their lives.

A number of family members, including both of the young man’s grandmothers, said he was a happy person who got along with most everyone he met.

They said he taught himself guitar and had just come back from living for year in Bolivia when he was attacked.

The people who were with Strasser-Hird when he died in hospital told the court that they would never forget his last breath.

His mother was on her way to hospital to see him but was not able to before he died.

The three men who have been convicted in his death say silently in the prisoner’s box while the statements were read.

Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera were found guilty of second-degree murder while Joch Pouk was convicted of manslaughter.

A fourth man, Nathan Gervais, has been charged with first-degree murder. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant but has not been arrested.

The Crown is seeking a seven to eight year sentence for Pouk, a 14-year sentence for Shlah and a 17-year sentence for Cabrera, but those terms are subject to change as they research the case heading into the sentencing hearing.

The defence did not share any details about sentence submissions.

Sentencing is expected to take place on later in January.