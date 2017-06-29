A jury in Lethbridge took just three hours to reach a guilty verdict at the triple murder trial for Derek Saretzky and the 24-year-old will return to court on Thursday for his sentencing hearing.

** WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT FOLLOWS *

Saretzky was convicted on Wednesday of first-degree murder in the deaths of Hanne Meketech, 69, Terry Blanchette, 27, and Blanchette’s two year old daughter, Hailey, in September 2015.

The evidence against Saretzky was gruesome and overwhelming and in taped interviews with police, he confessed to all three murders.

Saretzky said he attacked Terry Blanchette in his Blairmore home with a crowbar and then slit his throat.

He then abducted Hailey and killed her at a rural campsite owned by the Saretzky family.

Saretzky admitted to stabbing his grandparent’s neighbour, Hanne Meketech, saying it was a trial run and that it was a spur of the moment decision.

The defence says this has been a difficult trial for everyone.

“This has been a tough process for everyone involved, from the Blanchette and Saretzky families, the people, the community in the Crowsnest Pass, to the judge, the jury, the court staff,” said Lawyer, Patrick Edgerton. “As you saw today there was a lot of emotion and despite that the jury retired and deliberated and returned with both a verdict and a sentence recommendation.”

Saretzky was also convicted of causing indignity to a human body and received an automatic life sentence.

“The verdict is obviously for the victim’s here, for Hanne Meketech and Terry Blanchette and Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, their families and the communities in the Crowsnest Pass area. Many RCMP investigators, support staff and units worked tirelessly on these cases, “said Insp Derek Williams from the RCMP Serious Crimes Unit. “It’s traumatic and it’s a tragedy obviously for the victims, the families, the communities and the investigators as a whole but they were dedicated to finish the investigation and bring this matter to the Crown for prosecution.”

The jury has recommended that Saretzky not be eligible for parole for 75 years and the judge will consider that in his sentencing decision.

On Thursday, some family members are expected to share victim impact statements.

“A number of victims will attend and read impact statements, some of them will be delivered orally, some of them will be read in by the Crown prosecutor. At that point in time, it’s up to the judge to determine parole eligibility, somewhere between 25 and 75 years,” said Edgerton.

The sentencing hearing is expected to get underway in Lethbridge at 10:00 a.m.

(With files from Ina Sidhu and Kaella Carr)

