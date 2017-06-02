The Calgary Police Service is investigating an early evening stabbing at a downtown CTrain station that left one male in critical, life threatening condition.

Emergency crews were called to the City Hall LRT station at approximately 6:45 p.m. following reports of a stabbing.

On arrival, an injured male, age not confirmed, suffering from a stab wound was located and transported by ambulance to hospital.

Police detained one person at the scene for questioning.

LRT service in the downtown core was interrupted during the police investigation into the stabbing.

#BLUELINE #REDLINE #CTRIDERS Expecting major delays on entire system due to a police matter. CITY HALL north station is closed until notice. — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) June 3, 2017

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.