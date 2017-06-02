The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating a Friday evening stabbing at a downtown CTrain station that left one person dead.

Emergency crews were called to the City Hall LRT station at approximately 6:45 p.m. following reports of a stabbing.

On arrival, an injured male, age not confirmed, suffering from a stab wound was located and transported by ambulance to hospital. CPS officials confim the stabbing victim did not survive his injuries.

Police detained one person at the scene for questioning.

LRT service in the downtown core was interrupted during the police investigation into the stabbing. Service resumed shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.